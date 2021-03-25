COVID-19: THIS state also bans public gatherings on Holi, Shab-e-Barat amid surge in cases

India's single-day COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed 50,000 for the first time this year with 53,476 new infections reported in the last 24 hours.

Amid a massive surge in Coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan Home Department banned gatherings at public places, markets and religious places for Holi on March 28 and Shab-e-Barat on March 29.

Rajasthan reported 669 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while another person succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said. The toll climbed to 2,808 and the infection tally rose to 3.27 lakh, it said.

The death occurred in Jaipur, which also recorded the 106 new infections, according to a bulletin.

India has reported 53,476 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra continues has reported 31,855 new cases followed by Punjab with 2,613 while Kerala reported 2,456 new cases. According to the health ministry, 10 states --- Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

"India's total active caseload stands at 3.95 lakh (3,95,192) today, comprising 3.35 per cent of the total positive cases. A net incline of 26,735 cases is recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it said.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Centre has expressed its concern regarding public celebrations of upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Easter. In a letter written to the chief secretaries and administrators of States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised them to consider imposing restrictions on public gatherings.

In a letter, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja said that the battle against COVID-19 is at a critical juncture, with the rising number of cases and deaths being reported in many states and UTs in the recent past.

Union Health Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja wrote, "In view of upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr etc, it is strongly advised that states may consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings."