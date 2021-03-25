COVID-19: Public celebration of Holi banned in Noida, Greater Noida as cases surge

As COVID-19 cases are again seeing a massive surge, the Noida and Greater Noida administrations have banned the public celebration of Holi.

Earlier, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police had limited the number of guests at Holi parties to 50 with an undertaking from the organiser.

India has reported 53,476 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra continues has reported 31,855 new cases followed by Punjab with 2,613 while Kerala reported 2,456 new cases. According to the health ministry, 10 states --- Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

"India's total active caseload stands at 3.95 lakh (3,95,192) today, comprising 3.35 per cent of the total positive cases. A net incline of 26,735 cases is recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it said.

The Centre also expressed concern regarding public celebrations of upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Easter. In a letter written to the chief secretaries and administrators of States and Union Territories on Wednesday (March 24), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised them to consider imposing restrictions on public gatherings.