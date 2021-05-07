COVID-19: Price of CT-Scan, X-Ray capped in this state

As the COVID-19 caseload in India continues to rise, scans like CT-Scan and X-Ray are becoming increasingly important to detect the level of infection. In a relief to patients, the Karnataka government has decided to imposed a cap on the price of these two tests in the state.

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday informed that the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in hospitals and labs has been capped at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively.

"Since CT- Scan or X-Ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect COVID-19 infection, the state government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively," the Health Minister tweeted.

In another tweet, the minister informed that the Centre has also increased the state's allocation of Remdesivir to 2,62,346 from May 10 to May 16.

"Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 from May 10 to May 16. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Sadanand Gowda for their continued support to strengthen state's battle against Covid-19 pandemic," Sudhakar said.

In light of the dangerously rising cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday announced a two-week covid curfew.

As many as 49,058 new COVID-19 cases, 328 deaths and 18,943 discharges were reported from Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The total cases stand at 17,90,104, including 17,212 deaths and 5,17,075 active cases.

