COVID-19: PM Modi reviews oxygen availability across country

The PM instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 09, 2021, 03:17 PM IST

After reshuffling the cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come into action mode. The PM on Friday reviewed the availability of oxygen for treatment in the country. 

A meeting was chaired by the PM with the officers of the task force formed to ensure the availability of oxygen. The officials informed PM Modi about the progress on installation of new oxygen plants in the country. Over 1,500 PSA oxygen plants are coming up across the nation which includes contributions from PM CARES Fund as well as various ministries and PSUs.

PSA Oxygen plants are coming up in all states and districts of the country.

Officials also told the Prime Minister that once all PSA Oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES are functional, they would support more than four lakh oxygenated beds.

The PM instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and to work closely with the state governments for the same.

He also asked officials to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants and directed officials to ensure that each district has trained personnel available.

Officials told him that there is a training module prepared by experts and they are targeting training of around 8,000 people across the country.

"We should deploy advanced technology like IoT to track performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at a local and national level," Modi said.

(With IANS inputs)

