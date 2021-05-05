COVID-19: PM Modi lauds Kerala for reducing vaccine wastage, hails healthcare workers, nurses

New Delhi: With the rise in the number of COVID-19 across the country, the process of vaccination is also moving rapidly. Since May 1, the government has opened the way for vaccination for those who are above 18 and many states are doing very well in this direction. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an important statement regarding the vaccine.

The PM said that in order to strengthen the war against coronavirus, reducing vaccine wastage is the most important.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, he lauded the Kerala government's efforts to stop the vaccine wastage. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the data regarding the wastage of coronavirus vaccine in the state.

"Kerala has received 73,38,806 doses of vaccine from Central government. We have provided 74,26,164 doses, even making use of the extra dose available as wastage factor in each vial. Our health workers, especially nurses have been super efficient and deserve our wholehearted appreciation!," Vijayan tweeted.

"Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage. Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister tweeted quoting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's tweet.

Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage. Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/xod0lomGDb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021

The Centre has so far provided over 17.02 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and union territories free of cost and more than 36 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days, the union health ministry said today.

As many as 17,02,42,410 COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) free of cost as per data available till 8 am. Out of 17,02,42,410 COVID vaccines, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, the ministry stated.