COVID-19: PGIMER Chandigarh to suspend OPD services from today due to rise in cases on campus

As Chandigarh and areas around the city continue to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) administration will be suspending physical examination of patients at the Outpatient Departments (OPDs) of the institute from Monday (April 12).

The decision as taken at a meeting chaired by PGIMER Director Professor Jagat Ram on Friday (April 9). Administrative heads, departments heads and other key functionaries of PGIMER attended the meeting, reported The Indian Express.

With Covid-19 cases peaking at a much faster rate in the second wave, we have decided to suspend ‘walk-in’ patients at the OPDs fearing transmission of the contagious virus to the patients who are already immuno-compromised and their attendants. The institute is committed to cater to the health needs of its non-Covid patients and the tele-consultation service would continue as per earlier schedules,” said Professor Jagat Ram.

“Rather, the number of lines will be increased to broad-base the service to meet the consistently increasing demand and accommodate more patients while ensuring their safety with this initiative. The emergency services at PGIMER will function as usual,” he added.

PGIMER campus has been witnessing a surge in cases with 33 cases being reported from April 1 to April 9, 2021.

“In this second wave, the rise in cases is seven times higher than the first rise and the NHE and Emergency at the institute are full,” Professor Jagat Ram said.