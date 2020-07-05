COVID-19 peak in Delhi has ended, says Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, govt panelist to tackle pandemic

Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director of Max Hospital, claims that the coronavirus peak in the national capital has ended.

He is part of the five-member panel formed by the Delhi government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. It was constituted to direct the Delhi government on better management of issues related to coronavirus pandemic.

Budhiraja also administered the first plasma therapy in India in Max hospital for a COVID patient in April 2020.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that as of now there is no scarcity of hospital beds in the national capital, over 15,000 beds are available of which 5,300 are occupied. However, there is a shortage of ICU beds here, he added.

"For now, there is no scarcity of hospital beds, we have over 15,000 beds out of which 5,300 are occupied. There is a paucity of ICU beds. If there is any spike in COVID cases, these ICU beds are very critical for us," the Chief Minister said at DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Sunday inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID-19 care centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas here.

Notably, this coronavirus treatment centre which is set up in Chhatarpur area of the national capital is said to be the "largest" of its kind in the world.

"The Sardar Patel Covid care centre and hospital has been developed to help the citizens of Delhi and NCR who are affected by the coronavirus. Our team of doctors and medical staffs will take care of this facility. Sardar Patel Covid care centre and hospital have 10 per cent of beds with oxygen facility," the Delhi LG said after the inaugural.

In Delhi, there are 97,200 COVID-19 cases, out of which 25940 active cases, with 3004 deaths and 68256 recoveries.