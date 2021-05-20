COVID-19 patients may suffer from diabetes, says ICMR

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the largest government body working on medical research in the country, has warned that coronavirus disease may also cause diabetes in some patients.

ICMR head Dr Balaram Bhargava said that the coronavirus infection increases the sugar levels. In such cases, coronavirus patients can also suffer from diabetes.

He added that DRDO's COVID-19 drug 2-DG is suitable for patients with mild and moderate levels of coronavirus but not suitable for critical patients.

In one month, a COVID-19 patient can spread the infection to 406 people, Dr Bhargava said. By next month, the country will be able to test 45 lakh people every day, he informed.

Fungus develops in moisture

He said that fungal infection develops in moisture. If someone has low immunity power, he or she is likely to be infected by fungus. This is why COVID-19 patients are facing this problem. Immunity in patients with diabetes is lower than that of others. So this problem is being seen more in them.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health said that there has been a decrease in active cases of coronavirus in the country in the last few days. At present, 69 per cent of the total active cases in the country are in 8 states.

Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal said that the government is continuously increasing the testing. For the last two days, more than 20 lakh tests are being conducted in the country. The strategy of creating a Containment Zone at the district level is showing its impact.

He added that there are 89 districts in the country where cases are decreasing but the positivity rate is increasing slightly. For this, the PM has held a meeting with the officials of 11 districts and the CM. He asked everyone to work sensitively and advised to increase self-confidence.