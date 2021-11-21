COVID-19 patients may face post-Covid stress disorder - Know symptoms, treatment and other details



Reportedly, people who have suffered from COVID-19 are being diagnosed with Post-Covid Stress Disorder (PCSD) that is found to be similar to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) which is a mental health disorder that can affect people who have experienced a traumatic event such as COVID-19.

In terms of COVID-19, people who particularly were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and had major symptoms that include headaches, anxiety, insomnia, lethargy, irritability, and mood changes, among others were diagnosed with this.

In this case, people who have suffered from COVID-19 are likely to experience the fear of being infected again or losing someone they loved, etc. Even the slightest mention of hospitals or the disease can cause internal panic in them and trigger their symptoms.

Early signs of Post Covid Stress Disorder:

If a patient is suffering from this disease then the signs can start appearing between less than a month or after a whole year. Sometimes the patient can also discover having this disease suddenly when they are triggered by a conversation or a piece of news related to COVID-19.

These are the signs:

- Confusion or being confused

- Lack of concentration

- Loss of sleep

- Lack of interest in daily activities

- Fluctuating mood

There are other symptoms like avoidance, intrusive memories, changes in emotional and physical responses that are a bit hard to diagnose.

Things that can worsen a person's Post-Covid Stress Disorder:

- Constant worry about finances

- Loss of interest in personal relationships

- Loss of libido or erectile dysfunction

- Inability to sleep or CoronaSomnia

- Suicidal thoughts and self-destructive behaviour

- Irritability, mood swings, and getting angry or breaking down for no reason

- Loss of appetite

- Feeling of lethargy or tiredness.

However, there are ways to deal with these symptoms where one can treat themselves without going to the doctor like:

- Get regular exercise

- Psychotherapy services. Seek professional help.

- Talking to loved ones, friends, and colleagues

- Practice yoga and meditation daily

- Eat a diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

- Drink plenty of water.

- Steer clear of alcohol and tobacco.

- Good natural sleep or good sleep with sleep aids.

All the things mentioned above are helpful in building a routine and motivating the person to do better.