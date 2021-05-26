COVID-19: Over two lakh fresh cases registered in India, record highest testing in a day

India on Wednesday once again recorded over two lakh fresh COVID-19 cases after registering around 1.96 lakh cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily count since April 13. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases and 4,157 fatalities taking the death toll to 3.11 lakh due to the virus.

As per data provided by the Union Health Ministry, India set a new record with the highest number of COVID-19 tests conducted at 22.17 lakh in the last 24 hours. Active caseload this morning stood at 24,95,591 and positivity rate at 9.42%.

India has recorded over 19 lakh COVID-19 cases since May 19. Over 28,000 people have died in the same time period. The daily cases dropped below the two lakh mark on Tuesday for the first time after April 14.

The overall case count has surged to 2.71 crores even as the number of active cases dropped by 91,191 cases in the last 24 hours with 2.95 lakh patients recovering.

While Maharashtra logged 24,136 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 29,803 cases and 34,285 cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu. Delhi on Tuesday logged 1,568 fresh infections.

The active cases in Delhi have come down to 21,700, which is also the result of its highest recovery rate in the country at 97%. 14 states and UTs have reached a Covid recovery rate of 90% and above, that is for every 100 confirmed cases 90 have recovered.

The highest recovery rate is in Delhi at 97%, followed by UP, Bihar, and Haryana at 94% each. Maharashtra, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and MP have a recovery rate of around 93%.