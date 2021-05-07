COVID-19: Over 3,000 cases in Kashmir, oxygen supply to industries banned

As over 3,000 COVID-19 infected patients are admitted to different hospitals of Kashmir, the demand for medical oxygen has increased sharply.

To meet the demand, the oxygen supplying companies in Kashmir, which were earlier supplying 55 percent to industrial areas and only 45 percent of their medical oxygen gas to the hospitals, have now stopped supplying to the private sector. All supply has now been routed to the government hospitals in the Kashmir division.

Mohd. Shafi, a private oxygen plant owner said, "We are working 24x7, supplying oxygen cylinders to SKIMS, and SMHS. Two weeks prior to this. we were supplying just a few cylinders but now in every 24 hours, we supply 25 truckloads having 11 cylinders to both big hospitals of Kashmir. The demand for oxygen cylinders in hospitals has increased sharply."

Shafi added that last year the demand of oxygen was not so high. He said that they have stopped all the supplies to the industrial units after the COVID-19 second wave erupted in the Kashmir division.

Private plant owners say that they are doing their best to meet the demand but if the number of positive cases keeps rising, it will be a tough task so government should think how to handle such a situation.

Authorities say hospitals in Srinagar have a demand of 20,000 LPM of oxygen out of which 16,000 LPM is met by the oxygen plants in the hospitals and the remaining supply is met by bulk cylinders supplied by the private gas agencies.

Notably, in view of the acute shortage of oxygen, the Centre has completely banned the use of “liquid oxygen” for industrial purposes.