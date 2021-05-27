COVID-19: Over 2.11 lakh fresh cases registered, India second country to cross 20 crores vaccination

India is the second country after the US to have crossed 20 crores cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

In the last 24, India recorded 2,11,298 new COVID-19 cases and 3,847 deaths, the Union Health Ministry data showed. Tamil Nadu was the top contributor with 33,764 people testing positive for the virus, while Kerala saw 28,798 cases. Meanwhile, a total of 2,83,135 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours and got discharged from the hospitals.

Active COVID-19 cases have declined to 24.19 lakh, a reduction of 75,684 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. While Maharashtra witnessed 1,013 deaths, Karnataka saw 530 and Tamil Nadu 475. The top five states that registered the maximum number of COVID-19 cases are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh with 18,285 cases.

The recovery rate has increased to 90.01%. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 10.93%, the daily positivity rate at 9.79%, less than 10% for 3 consecutive days.

A total of 33,69,69,352 samples have been tested up to May 26 with 21,57,857 samples tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

India is the second country after the US to have crossed 20 crores cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage. The country achieved the milestone in 130 days as against the USA's feat in 124 days, the Health Ministry said. More than 1.38 crore beneficiaries of age group 18-44 have been vaccinated so far, it said.