COVID-19 outbreak: WHO issues guidelines for rituals during Ramadan

As the coronavirus cases spread like wildfire throughout the country, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday issued guidelines for Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan which commences in India on April 24.

The WHO recommends cancellation of any social and religious gatherings in the wake of the pandemic considering the death toll around the world associated with the deadly virus. It has suggested that devotees could switch to virtual alternatives, using mediums such as television, radio or the internet to observe the religious festival.

"A standardised risk assessment exercise must be followed while taking a decision to either modify or cancel or proceed with holding a mass gathering," said the guidelines. The WHO has suggested that instead of the mass gatherings, virtual alternatives, using mediums such as television, radio or the internet, can be adopted," the WHO stated in its guidelines.

"To avoid physical contact, other means of greeting can be adopted such as waving, nodding or putting the hand over the heart. Unwell and old people should take extra precautions and avoid attending any gathering whatsoever. Those with pre-existing medical conditions such as hypertension/diabetes have also been asked to avoid events," the WHO added.

WHO said that the concerned people also need to maintain physical distancing while offering 'zakah', or charity to the poor people, and advised against organising iftar' parties.

However, if at all a congregation has to be held during Ramadan, it has to be done in an outdoor setting while taking necessary precautions for elderly people and people with comorbidities. The global health body also said that the attendees should maintain proper hygiene like hand washing, both inside and outside mosques.

So far, there are over 23 Lakh coronavirus cases all over the world with over 1.5 lakh deaths.