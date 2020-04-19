COVID-19 Outbreak: Second Noida CMO removed within a fortnight of appointment

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, wherein lies Noida, has been replaced once again over reported failure to effectively contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis in the region, as the pandemic outbreak continues to spread across India. On Sunday, the erstwhile CMO of Gautam Buddh Nagar, AP Chaturvedi, was replaced by Dr Deepak Ohri, principal of Agra's Regional Family Planning Training Centre (RFPTC) who assumed his post as the new CMO.

It is to be noted that Dr AP Chaturvedi had himself assumed the post of the Noida CMO only a few days ago, replacing the previous CMO Anurag Bhargava. Now he has been replaced merely days after being given the charge.

"Ohri has been directed to take the charge with immediate effect," according to the order issued by the Health Department of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

Notably, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, and the highly-populated Noida region, have been declared a COVID-19 hotspot by the UP administration. Earlier last month, the Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath, had berated both the Noida District Magistrate and the CMO, directly telling them that he was not happy with their efforts to contain the virus outbreak.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi has recorded 95 cases of COVID-19, but 34 of them have been cured and discharged from hospitals, according to official data.