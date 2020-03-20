COVID-19 Outbreak: Indian Railways sets up special trains to clear rush of passengers from Maharashtra

As the fears of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak is gradually gripping India, the central government is taking several steps to ensure that state machinery and essential services remains intact and functioning during these trying times.

The Indian Railways has been addressing this by issuing public service announcements, cancelling non-essential trains and raising platform prices. Special trains have also been arranged to clear the extra rush of passengers on March 20-21 from places like Mumbai and Pune to the northern and eastern regions of India.

A press release issued by the Indian Railays stated that the Central Railways has "planned special trains for clearing this extra rush of passengers to various destinations such as Patna, Howrah, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Manduadih, Ballarshah."

The details are as under:

A) Mumbai to Howrah

Train no. 02017 CSMT dep 1715 hrs on 20.3.2020 Howrah arr 0015 hrs on 22.3.2020.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Tatanagar, Kharagpur.

Composition: 11 SL, Two 3AC, 8 GS

B) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Gorakhpur

Train no. 02013 LTT dep 0110 hrs on 21.3.2020 Gorakhpur arr 0745 hrs on 22.3.2020.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Habibganj, Jhansi, Kanpur, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti.

Composition: 17 SL, One 3AC, 6 GS

C) Pune to Howrah

Train no. 02019 Pune dep 2245 hrs on 20.3.2020 Howrah arr 0645 hrs on 22.3.2020.

Halts: Ahmednagar, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Tatanagar, Kharagpur.

Composition: 21 SL, 2 GS

D) Pune to Balharshah

Train no. 01071 Pune dep 1730 hrs on 21.3.2020 Balharshah arr 1500 hrs on 22.3.2020.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Navsari, Bhestan, Chalthan, Nandurbar, Amalner, Dharagaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Wardha, Hinganghat, Chandrapur

Composition: 16 SL, Two 3AC, 4 GS

E) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Manduadih

Train no. 01057 LTT dep 0045 hrs on 21.3.2020 Manduadih arr 0445 hrs on 22.3.2020.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi.

Composition: 14 SL, One 2AC, Three 3AC, 5 GS

F) Pune to Danapur

Train no. 01499 Pune dep 2030 hrs on 20.3.2020 Howrah arr 0700 hrs on 22.3.2020.

Halts: Hadapsar, Ahmednagar, Manmad , Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar, Ara,

Composition: 11 SL, One 3AC, 8 GS

G) Nagpur to Santragachi

Train no. 02023 Nagpur dep 2330 hrs on 20.3.2020 Santragachi arr 1715 hrs on 21.3.2020.

Halts: Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Tatanagar, Kharagpur

Composition: 16 SL, one 3AC, 4 GS

H) Mumbai to Patna

Train no. 01101 CSMT dep 0020 hrs on 21.3.2020 Patna arr 0735 hrs on 22.3.2020.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.,

Composition: 14 SL, 6 GS

I) Pune to Danapur

Train no. 01401 Pune dep 2030 hrs on 21.3.2020 Danapur arr 0700 hrs on 22.3.2020.

Halts: Hadapsar, Ahmednagar, Manmad , Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar, Ara,

Composition: 7 SL, One 3AC, one 2AC, 6 GS

J) Pune to Howrah

Train no. 02027 Pune dep 2245 hrs on 21.3.2020 Howrah arr 0645 hrs on 23.3.2020.

Halts: Ahmednagar, Manmad , Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Tatanagar, Kharagpur

Composition: 7 SL, One 3AC, one 2AC, 6 GS

K) Pune to Gorakhpur

Train no. 02021 Pune dep 2340 hrs on 20.3.2020 Gorakhpur arr 1045 hrs on 22.3.2020.

Halts: Hadapsar, Ahmednagar, Manmad , Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi

Composition: 13- 2S, One CC, 2 GS

L) Mumbai to Gorakhpur

Train no. 02025 LTT dep 0430 hrs on 21.3.2020 Gorakhpur arr 0920 hrs on 22.3.2020.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Habibganj, Jhansi, Kanpur, Barabanki, Gonda

Composition: 20- 2S, One CC, 2 GS

Reservation: Bookings already open. For trains leaving on 21.3.2020 afternoon, bookings will open 21.3.2020. General second class coaches in these trains will run as unreserved and tickets can be booked through UTS as applicable for superfast mail/express trains.