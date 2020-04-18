COVID-19 outbreak: India sends hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol to Afghanisthan

India has successfully sent 100,000 paracetamol and 500,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to Afghanisthan through Ariana airlines to help the latter in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"In a series of offerings of critical drugs, India sent 100,000 paracetamol and 500,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to #Afghanistan through Ariana Airlines today. This is in addition to the 1st consignment of wheat India shipped earlier to bolster food security," head of Afghan Mission in India, Tahir Qadiry said.

In a series of offerings of critical drugs, India sent 100,000 paracetamol and 500,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to #Afghanistan through Ariana Airlines today. This is in addition to the 1st consignment of wheat India shipped earlier to bolster food security. Heartfelt thanks! pic.twitter.com/BWlFdx5G7m — Tahir Qadiry Ø·Ø§Ù‡Ø± Ù‚Ø§Ø¯Ø±Ù‰ (@tahirqadiry) April 17, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malaria drug which is in use since the 1940s. Recently, Hydroxychloroquine came into the spotlight when U.S. President Donald called it a “gamechanger” in treating COVID-19.

India has cleared the first list of 13 countries that will get the hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug, with the neighbouring nations in the subcontinent getting the priority. India will be giving hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to 25 countries. India has given approval for export of 14 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine.

The HCQ, termed as a game-changer drug by India, will be provided to 13 countries, which are--the United States, two from Europe -- Spain and Germany, two from South America -- the Dominican Republic and Brazil, one from West Asia -- Bahrain, and five from the neighbourhood -- Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Bangladesh.

Moreover, India had also sent its humanitarian aid of 5,022 MT of the wheat consignment to help Afghanistan deal with the fall out of the COVID-19 crisis. A vessel set sail from Kandla port in Gujarat reached the Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar on 15th April 2020.

The 5,022 MT is the first consignment of 75,000 MT of wheat India is sending to Afghanistan as a gift. The shipment will be cleared and transited through the Milak border to Afghanistan next week.

In Afghanistan, the total number of coronavirus cases have reached 906 with 99 recoveries.