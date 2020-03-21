COVID-19 Outbreak: 111 labs across India are now functional, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced that the central government has increased the number of labs to 111, all of which are functional now, adding that the hospitals will have mock drills starting tomorrow.

Lav Aggarwal, the joint secretary of the Ministry of Health, notified that the government is likely to issue guidelines to private labs for charging and collecting samples for the COVID-19 test soon. He also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked to all the Chief Ministers of the states and has discussed social distancing.

"Ignore fake news. Wear a mask only if you have a cold," the joint secretary said, adding, "The hand sanitizer is not required all the time. Masks are not required to be worn all the time. Guidelines have been released for this."

The ministry further notified that around 1,700 people have been placed in quarantine so far and all the states have been asked to be prepared in every way.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the total number of active COVID-19 cases across India has reached 256, while the number of deaths due to the coronavirus disease remains 4. The data is as of 4:45 PM on Saturday.