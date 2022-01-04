COVID-19 scare: Night curfew in Punjab till January 15; schools, colleges closed - Check full list of curbs

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Punjab government on Tuesday (January 4) decided to impose night curfew across the state to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

As per a notification issued by the government, the night curfew will remain in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till January 15. The Punjab government government has also decided to shut down schools and colleges in the state due to rising coronavirus cases.

The decision to impose night curew and fresh curbs were taken after CM Charanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to hold talks over COVID-19 situation.

List of restrictions in Punjab

- Night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM till January 15

- Pubs, restaurants to operate at 50% capacity

- Buses to operate with 50% capacity

- Only fully vaccinated staff to attend government, private offices

- Schools, colleges closed

- Gyms to remain closed

- Cinemas halls, malls to operate at 50% capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated.

On Monday (January 3), the Chandigarh administration decided to close Rock Garden and Bird Aviary Park due to rising coronavirus cases.

It is to be noted that COVID-19 cases are rising in Punjab for the past few days. A total of 419 fresh COVID cases were reported on Monday, taking the state’s infection tally to 6,05,922. So far, 16,651 people have died due to COVID-19 in Punjab.