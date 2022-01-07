BIG update for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi - Know here

As COVID-19 cases are witnessing a massive surge across the country, state and Union Territory governments are imposing stricter restrictions to control the virus’ spread. Amid this, a strict curfew was imposed on visiting Mata Vaishno Devi on Thursday evening. From now on, devotees will not be allowed to go beyond darshani deori between 9 pm and 6 am.

All the travel registration counters will remain shut during this period.

After 12 hours of halt, Mata Vaishno Devi journey starts again

After a major halt of 12 hours on Thursday (January 6), devotees can now visit Mata Vaishno Devi. The journey was stopped at 7 pm on Wednesday, in consideration of the safety of devotees, after a landslide occurred in the helipad area on the battery car route during heavy rains. The rain had stopped Thursday morning and the debris was removed from the way, after which the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board resumed the yatra.