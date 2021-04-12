COVID-19: Odisha's Ganjam issues new guidelines for outsiders, check details

India has been witnessing a sharp upward trend in the number of COVID-19 since the past few weeks. This has prompted various state governments to take necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Sunday devised a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for screening of persons coming in the district from other states and countries from Monday (April 12), reported New Indian Express.

ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANMs) having been instructed by Kulange to screen returnees using pulse oxymeter under the supervision of a registered respiratory therapist.

A daily screening report will have to be submitted by the therapist to COVID-19 cells functioning under the Block Development Officers (BDOs).

Moreover, it has been decided by the district administration that 50 beds will kept ready for suspected patients while another 100 beds will be kept for confirmed patients at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Ganjam on Sunday (April 11) reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the district total tally to 22,131.

Meanwhile, Odisha on Sunday (April 11) recorded 1,379 new cases, single-highest spike in the state this year. The state's total tally now stands at 3,49,561.