COVID-19: Odisha govt makes it mandatory to cover mouth and nose for citizens while venturing out of house

Odisha becomes the first state in India to make the use of face mask or cloth in "at least two layers" mandatory for all citizens when they come out of home for any reasons.

The order will come into effect on April 9 from 7 am onwards.

"The general public is directed to cover their mouth and nose with any available form of mask while stepping out of house for any purpose. A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth in at least two layers can also be used for the purpose, until further orders," read an official order from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Odisha.

The statement further stated that COVID-19 is "assuming grave threat to the health of the general public in the state" and the virus is "believed to be spreading through droplets."

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days from March 24. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

"Masks have been found to be extremely useful in controlling and containment of the spread of coronavirus as seen from several Global and National experiences, so it is imperative to adopt strict social distancing and isolation measures to contain the spread of COVID-19," it added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,200 on Monday with 111 recorded deaths, government data showed.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 318 people have been cured of the disease and discharged. There are still 3851 active cases.

