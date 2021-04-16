COVID-19: Noida to increase random testing for commuters from Delhi

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday announced that random COVID-19 tests would be conducted for people commuting to and from Delhi. Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said that random tests will be conducted at Delhi-Noida border points.

The decision comes amid rising coronavirus cases in the national capital region. "Number of COVID-19 tests will be increased in areas bordering Delhi. For people commuting to and from Delhi, random tests will be conducted," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The tests will be conducted at the Delhi-Noida border area. District Magistrate Suhas L Y also assured that though the demand for vaccines is large, there is a sufficient quantity of them available for the public.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 489 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, which pushed the tally to 28,928 in the district, according to official data.

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the existing night curfew timings in the capital city of Lucknow, Noida, and several other cities that have been recording a surge in COVID-19 cases. After an extension of two hours, the curfew would now be in effect between 8 pm and 7 am.

The state government had also enforced night curfew in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Gorakhpur districts.

Uttar Pradesh reported 20,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,11,835.