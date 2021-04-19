COVID-19: Noida police starts helpline, google form for plasma donation, read details

India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases and amidst all this, a severe shortage of plasma, ventilator beds and other coronavirus related drugs is also being reported country wide.

On Monday (April 19), the Gaudham Buddh Nagar Police in Uttar Pradesh started a new initiative to facilitate plasma for COVID-19 patients.

Plasma therapy is very crucial for the treatment of COVID-19 and help the immune system fight the infection. It involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has already recovered from the disease.

The police commissionerate has launched a helpline number to connect people in need of plasma with donors, officials said.

The helpline number is - 8851066433

A Google document form has also been created by the district police to provide information of the patient for finding a plasma donor. The document can be accessed online by people.

Here is the direct link to the document form- https://docs.google.com/forms/

According to the police, this initiative is aimed at two purposes- both receiving as well as donating plasma.

Senior police officials have urged people to donate plasma and join the police officials who have recovered from COVID-19 and are volunteering for plasma donation.

“Please help more people join this initiative for plasma donation so that a collective effort can be made to overcome this humanitarian crisis and save lives,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is one of the worst-hit districts of Uttar Pradesh with over 103 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,300 active cases so far.