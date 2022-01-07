COVID-19: No lockdown in Mumbai, mini lockdown-like curbs likely, says mayor Kishori Pednekar

Even as Maharashtra continues to remain one of the worst-affected states amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday (January 7) said that a lockdown wouldn't be imposed in the city. However, a mini-lockdown with certain restrictions will be in place soon. The new guidelines with restrictions will be issued by 7 pm today (January 7).

She also informed that in case of an eventuality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is ready with 22,000 beds and 7,000 ICU beds.

Meanwhile, the single-day rise in coronavirus infections was recorded above one lakh after 214 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.