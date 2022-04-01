BREAKING: Mask is not mandatory in Delhi now, no fine will be levied

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Friday decided to do away with fines for not wearing masks in public.

However, it advised people to still wear masks in public places. Until now, a fine of Rs 500 was imposed for not wearing masks in public places across the national capital.

In November last year, it was increased to Rs 2,000 when the city saw a surge in cases.

In Delhi, almost all Covid-related restrictions, including a cap on the number of people who can attend weddings and funerals, market timings, and running weekly markets, were lifted last month.

The decision comes as the capital city recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases over the last few days.