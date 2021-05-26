Headlines

COVID-19: Night curfew timings in 36 cities of Gujarat eased - check details

After a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made the announcement regarding revised night curfew timings.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 26, 2021, 05:59 PM IST

The Gujarat state government relaxed the night curfew timings by an hour in 36 cities, with the daytime restrictions still in place. Considering a significant drop in the new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat the night curfew timings have been relaxed. A notification in this regard will be issued on Thursday, the CM said.

After a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made the announcement regarding revised night curfew timings. From Friday, the restrictions on people's movement will be effective from 9 pm to 6 am in 36 cities. Currently, the night curfew is being enforced from 8 pm to 6 am.

The night curfew is currently in place in 36 cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. The Chief Minister also said there will not be any change in the daytime restrictions currently in place in these cities.

The nighttime curfew is effective in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehasana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar, Amreli, Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chotta Udepur, Somnath (Veraval), Deesa, Ankleshwar, Vapi, Modasa, Radhanpur, Kadi and Visnagar.

He also said the state government is alert about the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 and a detailed action plan to deal with it will be announced soon. 

On Tuesday, Gujarat reported 3,255 new COVID-19 cases and 44 fatalities, raising the infection tally to 7,94,912 and the death toll to 9,665, as per official data. 

