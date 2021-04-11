COVID-19: Night curfew, other curbs to hit Navratri celebrations in Delhi, NCR - What's allowed, what's not

The spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks has forced several states to impose strict restrictions, including night curfews to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

With important festivals like Navratri and Ramadan just days away, the COVID-19 will have an impact on these festivals too due to the recent restrictions imposed by the governments across the country. Navratri is scheduled to start from April 14 while Ramadan will begin from April 13. But since there is night curfew in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am from April 6 till April 30, devotees will be able to visit temples only after 6 am till 9 pm. Some reports claim that anyone found violating the COVID-19 guidelines will be barred from entering temples.

Thermal scanners and sanitisers will be available at the entry gate of all temples in Delhi. Also, offerings like garlands, coconuts have been banned. Navratri traditions like organizing 'jagrans' will also be not allowed to check the spread of COVID-19.

In a related development, Delhi government on Saturday (April 10) banned all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings. The new guidelines said that Delhi Metro and DTC buses will now operate only at 50 per cent capacity. While a ceiling of 50 people in weddings and 20 people in funeral gatherings has also been announced.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued an order saying that only 5 people will enter a religious place at a time. Entry without masks in any temple of Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Barsana and other areas has been banned.