COVID-19 news: Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions till May 13, know what's allowed, what's not

As the spike in the COVID-19 caseload refuses to slow down, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday (May 5) extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 13. The restrictions, first imposed on April 22 as "Health Safety Week", were scheduled to end on Thursday (May 6).

The decision to extend the restrictions was taken at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under ... the Disaster Management Act... the provisions of order number 82 dated 28.4.2021 shall extend till 6 am on 13.05.2021," chief secretary Sukhdev Singh said in an order.

Jharkhand government offices shall be permitted to function till normal hours instead of 2 pm, as per the order. During the period, the shops will remain open till 2 pm and people will be allowed to travel till 3 pm.

The restrictions have been extended twice since their imposition in April. They were to be first in place till April 28 and then extended till May 6.