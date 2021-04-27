COVID-19 news: Indian Railways cancels 40 trains - check full list here

The Indian Railways has cancelled the services of 40 trains as the COVID-19 caseload is on a continuous rise in the country and people are facing acute oxygen shortage. North Western Railway (NWR) region deputy general manager Lt. Shashi Kiran said the decision was taken to cancel 40 trains due to the situation resulting from COVID-19 and low passenger load. The train services will remain suspended till further orders, he told reporters.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has also announced that it has cancelled atleast 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. The cancellations will affect some services to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Also read Total lockdown in Karnataka from 9pm tonight - Check full list of restrictions

The SCR has also rescheduled the departure timing of Train No. 07229 from Thiruvananathapuram to Secunderabad. Instead of 7 am, the train will depart from Thiruvanathapuram at 9.30 am, from April 28 to May 12.