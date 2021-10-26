COVID-19 news: Amid rumours of lockdown, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says THIS

As Assam witnessed a slight surge of COVID-19 cases, rumours of lockdown started spreading among people. However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the government is not imposing any lockdown in the state.

Sarma on Twitter wrote, ”NO LOCKDOWN IN ASSAM It has come to my notice that some unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours about re-imposition of lockdown. Such rumours are totally baseless. I urge everyone NOT to pay heed to such misinformation. Let’s join Govt efforts on mass & 100% vaccination..”

While there will be no lockdown in the state, CM Sarma said that everyone will have to take the vaccine.

NO LOCKDOWN IN ASSAM It has come to my notice that some unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours about re-imposition of lockdown. Such rumours are totally baseless. Also read COVID-19: Mumbai local trains to run at 100% capacity from THIS date I urge everyone NOT to pay heed to such misinformation. Let’s join Govt efforts on mass & 100% vaccination. October 25, 2021

This comes after Assam on Sunday recorded 139 cases of coronavirus, which broke the five-day streak of over 300 COVID-19 cases that the state was witnessing. According to the National Health Mission, the caseload of Assam stands at 6,08,589. While five more deaths from coronavirus were registered on the day.

Currently, Assam has 2,510 active cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, 5,98,759 patients have so far recovered from the COVID-19 disease, out of which 244 have recovered since Saturday.

The health bulletin said that 2,71,12,132 people in Assam have at least taken a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.