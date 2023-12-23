Headlines

‘COVID-19 JN.1 variant is spreading rapidly but…’: Former AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria gives this advice; Watch

Most of the symptoms of new COVID variant are predominantly of the upper airways like fever, cough, cold, sore throat, running nose and body aches.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 10:34 PM IST

COVID-19 has once again started spreading in India with 752 new coronavirus infections and 4 deaths witnessed in the last 24 hours. The dominant virus this time is COVID JN.1 which had begun in Kerala, and a total of 22 cases have been recorded so far of this variant.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS Director and current medical education director of Medanta talked about the Covid JN.1 variant, its symptoms and its severity, and also appealed to the people to remain alert

Dr. Guleria stated that although the new Covid variant JN.1 is spreading rapidly across India but it is only causing mild infections. “It is more transmissible, it is spreading more rapidly, it is gradually becoming a dominant variant....it is causing more infections but the data also suggests that it is not causing severe infections and hospitalisation. Most of the symptoms are predominantly of the upper airways like fever, cough, cold, sore throat, running nose and body aches," he said.

Meanwhile, amidst the increasing cases of Corona, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has also said that there is no need for the people of India to panic and they just need to be alert and take all safety precautions.

The Health Department and WHO have also asserted that there is no need to panic and safety precautions must be followed. WHO on Wednesday classified Corona as a 'Variant of Interest'. It said in the guidelines that one must wear a mask in crowded or closed places and in areas with polluted air, and follow social distancing. After the increase in the number of cases of the new variant of Corona JN.1, advisory has been issued in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Health department advisory

The state health and medical department said in an advisory on Thursday that if patients suffering from mild cold, cough, fever, cold and sore throat seek medical advice on time, the disease can be controlled effectively and immediately. It added that if symptoms of infection appear, timely testing and treatment for COVID-19 should be done as per the doctor's advice at the nearest health centre.

 
