Covid-19 new rules: 7-day home quarantine mandatory for international passengers

In view of rising Covid-19 cases in the country new guidelines for international passengers have been imposed from this week. All international travellers coming to India must mandatorily quarantine at home for seven days, followed by an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

International passengers arriving in India will now need to upload their RT-PCR report on the Air Suvidha portal for the test done on the eighth day of arrival, the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted on Friday. If found positive, they shall be managed at an isolation facility as per protocol and their samples will be sent for genomic surveillance.

Isolating was earlier mandatory for those arriving from 'at risk' countries but with the new guidelines in place the rules have been extended to all international passengers. New rule say, on the eighth day, if they test negative, they will have to further self-monitor their health for next seven days.

The government has identified total 19 'at risk' countries including Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia and Zambia. UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong and Israel were already included in the list.

All travellers from these countries have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests on arrival. The must wait for the results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

Further, all passengers must upload a negative Covid-report before boarding their flights. The guidelines exempt children under five years of age from pre- and post-arrival testing. "However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol," the guidelines state.