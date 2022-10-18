Covid-19: New Omicron sub-variant XBB records 71 cases in India, Maharashtra worst hit

A total of 71 instances of Omicron's new XBB subvariant have been reported from a few states, with Maharashtra reporting its first five infections on Thursday to join the list of West Bengal, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. Odisha recorded 33 cases during a fortnight, followed by Bengal with 17 and Tamil Nadu with 16.

The BA.2.75 and BJ.1 varieties of Omicron combined to form XBB, which was initially discovered in August in Singapore and the US. Although it's still not apparent if the virus produces serious illness requiring hospitalisation, scientists believe the "recombinant" is good at immune evasion.

Despite an increase in cases, Singapore's health ministry reported that there was still no proof that the subvariant was to blame for serious consequences. Omicron's descendants and second-generation variants are being treated similarly because WHO classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

According to experts working on India's genome sequencing project, BA.2.75 was responsible for 88 per cent of the nation's new infections, while the XBB subvariant was only responsible for 7 per cent of all cases. The prevalence of BA.5 in samples has now dropped to under 5 per cent.

We are closely monitoring its growth in Maharashtra, according to Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, state coordinator for genome sequencing, who described the XBB as yet another hybrid variant of Omicron.

XBB now outperforms all other Omicron sub-variants in Singapore. In just three weeks, XBB went on to account for more than half of all daily instances in Singapore, according to Dr Karyakarte. "XBB has been found in many parts of the world, but it's rising very fast in Singapore," he said.

