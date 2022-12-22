'Covid not over yet': PM Modi holds high-level review meeting, asks to take preventive measures

PM Modi holds high-level review meeting to review Covid-19 situation| Photo: File

As Covid cases increased in several parts of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level review meeting on Thursday (December 22) while several states appealed to people to follow precautionary measures. He has also asked the states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure the readiness of hospital infra, including oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and staffing. He even advised people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times, including wearing masks in crowded places, especially in view of upcoming festivals.

He has also urged to encourage precautionary doses specially for kids and elderly groups. During the meeting, Modi directed officials to ramp up testing and also genomic sequencing efforts. States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for genome sequencing on a daily basis, the PMO said. This will support the timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures.

Modi stressed on the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. The health secretary and the member (health) at the NITI Aayog presented a comprehensive presentation regarding the global Covid situation, including the rising cases in countries at the meeting.

India has been witnessing a steady fall in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally in the last six weeks.

Amid a spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister--PK Mishra, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer, Member (Health) NITI Aayog V K Paul, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Advisor PMO Amit Khare, Home Secretary A K Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, among others.

(With inputs from PTI)