COVID-19: Man tests positive for coronavirus after taking second dose of vaccine

In a surprising development, a health official in Gujarat has tested positive for COVID-19 few days after getting inoculated with the second dose of the vaccine against the deadly viral disease.

The health officer is employed at Dehgam taluka in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar. According to Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki, the man was first inoculated on January 16 and he was given the second dose on February 15. Solanki added that the man was suffering from fever and after the examination of his samples it was found on February 20 that the man was infected with COVID-19.

Solanki said that the man is currently in home isolation as his symptoms are mild.

Solanki said that around 45 days are generally needed for antibodies against the infection to develop after the administration of both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The CHO said that everyone must wear a mask and strictly follow social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols even after taking vaccine in order to remain safe from infection.