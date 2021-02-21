COVID-19: Maharashtra mulls imposing night curfew in THESE districts as coronavirus cases surge

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, Amravati and Yavatmal districts, the Maharashtra government is now planning to impose a night curfew in these districts to curb the spread of the deadly viral disease. According to Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon take a decision on this matter.

It is to be noted that though Maharashtra has been witnessing a fresh spike in coronavirus cases, the state government made it clear on Friday that the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of COVID-19 have not been detected in Yavatmal, Amravati and Satara.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases are continuously rising in the country and 14,264 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (February 21) also said that 90 deaths were reported in the country at the same time.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases has increased by almost 2 per cent as compared to 13,993 new cases that were reported on Saturday (February 20). The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 1,09,91,651. It includes 1,45,634 active cases and 1,06,89,715 discharges. With 90 new deaths, the death toll due to the virus is now at 1,56,302.

The Union Health Ministry also said that 1,08,38,323 vaccine doses have been given in 2,29,462 sessions till Saturday evening.