COVID-19: Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown, night curfew in THIS city, check details

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, night restrictions have been imposed from March 11 to April 4, with a complete lockdown on weekends in the Aurangabad district.

The district administration in Aurangabad informed that there will be restrictions on the movement of people between 9 pm to 6 am on weekdays and throughout the day on weekends.

During this period schools, colleges and wedding halls will remain closed. Hotels will close by 9 pm and food delivery will be available till 11 pm.

"Night restrictions (9 pm-6 am) to be imposed in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) amid rising COVID-19 cases from March 11 to April 4. Full lockdown on weekends. During this period, schools, colleges, wedding halls to remain closed," Shinde was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Aurangabad has a tally of 52,103 infections while the death toll stands at 1,284. On Friday, the district added 459 cases to its cumulative total.

Also read France announces weekend lockdown in northern regions amid rising COVID-19 cases

After reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health Department said.

Nagpur reported 1,073 new cases, followed by 993 in Pune city, 573 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 469 in Aurangabad, 384 in Amravati, and 200 in Nanded, it said.

Also read Lack of Covid appropriate behaviour possible cause of Maharashtra case surge: Govt report

Ahmednagar city saw 157 fresh cases, while Jalgaon and Nashik cities added 237 and 224 infections, respectively.

In other parts of the state, Nashik division reported 1,043 cases, Pune division 2,173, Nagpur division 1,860, Latur division 506, Aurangabad division 770, and Kolhapur division 115, the department said.

Meanwhile, the Central Government has rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases being consistently reported by these states, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

The teams are being deployed to assist the State Health Departments in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.

The teams will visit the hotspot areas in the States and ascertain the reasons for the surge. They will also brief the Chief Secretary and Secretary (H) on their observations and remedial measures to be undertaken by the State Health authorities.