COVID-19: Maharashtra government issues new guidelines for international passengers - Know here

Amid the looming fear of the COVID-19 third wave, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has now introduced strict rules for all international passengers who are flying into Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, and other airports of the state.

In the latest order issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, it is clarified that all international flyers, those who are fully vaccinated as well, have to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours.

In the order which was issued, relief was also provided for international passengers arriving from South Africa, European, and Middle East countries. Earlier, it was mandatory for passengers from South Africa, European, and Middle East countries to undergo a 14-day quarantine and RT-PCR test, however, now they will be treated like any other international flyer.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Thursday, also made a big statement and said that the third wave of the virus is likely to hit the state in the first week of November. The Health Minister said that while around 20 lakh were affected in the first wave followed by 40 lakh in the second, the dreaded next wave may lead to over 60 lakh cases.

Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Of these, nearly 12 percent would require oxygen support during treatment... We are trying to achieve 100 percent vaccination as soon as possible."

As for COVID, Maharashtra reported 4,654 new cases on Friday and 170 deaths. Maharashtra now has 51,574 active cases. Meanwhile, India reported 44,658 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, taking the total to 32.6 million, the most in the world after the United States. The death toll rose by 496 to 436,861.