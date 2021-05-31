COVID-19: Maharashtra braces for 3rd wave as 8,000 children from 1 district test positive

As Maharashtra battles the second wave of COVID-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is also making inroads to minimise the impact of a possible third wave, especially as more than 8,000 children contracted COVID-19 in May, in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

According to reports, a COVID-19 ward for children is being prepared in Maharashtra's Sangli district where 5 children are being treated currently.

NDTV quoted corporator Abhijit Bhosale as saying, "We have prepared this Covid ward for kids so that if and when the third wave comes, we are prepared. And kids will not feel they are in a hospital but instead will feel they are in a school or a nursery."

Authorities of the state recently also went on high alert when they found at least 8,000 children and teenagers tested positive for the coronavirus in Ahmednagar in May, estimating for about 10 percent of the cases in the district.

"In May alone 8,000 kids got positive. This is worrying," Ahmednagar district chief Rajendra Bhosale said. Meanwhile, MLA Sangram Jagtap said, "During the second wave, there was a shortage of beds and oxygen. So, we need to avoid that during the third wave and hence need to fully prepare ourselves."

In other news, the Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state by 15 days till June 15.

"Lockdown is being extended for 15 days, shall be in place till June 15 now. Depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said. The state government also released a set of guidelines in the wake of lockdown extension.