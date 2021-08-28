Madhya Pradesh schools for classes 6-8 to reopen from September 1

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced that the schools for classes 6 to 8 will reopen from September 1, a move that comes amid the declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government had earlier, in the last week of July, had reopened schools for Class 9 to 12 with 50 percent attendance. However, the classes are being held in Madhya Pradesh on specific days of the week.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Twitter said that the decision on reopening schools for Classes 1 to 5 will be taken after a week. He added that schools for classes 6 to 8 will reopen with 50 percent capacity in Madhya Pradesh from September 1.

"We have made up our mind to reopen from next month the middle schools (Classes 6 to 8), which have remained shut due to coronavirus. But we are extra cautious to take a call on it in view of the pandemic," Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar told news agency PTI.

Madhya Pradesh government's decision to reopen schools comes as many other states in the nation are reopening schools for all classes with COVID protocols in place.

The MP government's decision also comes after nearly 45,000 private schools, affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, have announced that stage protests across the state from September 2, demanding the reopening of schools in compliance with the COVID-19 norms.