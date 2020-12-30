COVID-19: Madam Tussauds in Delhi shuts down after suffering huge losses

In what can only be described as sad news, the Delhi branch of the famous Madame Tussauds wax museum which was “temporarily closed” since the lockdown, has been shut. The attraction which is situated at Connaught Place’s Regal Building has been permanently closed down as its holding company, Merlin Entertainments India, has decided to shut shop.

“Merlin Entertainments can confirm it will permanently close Madame Tussauds Delhi in Connaught Place,” general manager and director, Merlin Entertainments India, said to Indian Express.

The establishment suffered severe losses after it had received a lukewarm response from visitors. Many think that the ticket price of Rs 760 was a bit too much, and the establishment received poor showing in the past few years.

Now, the premises have been vacated, 120-odd wax models were carried off.

“Even though it was a prime location, we realized in due course that there were a lot of issues — encroachment by illegal street vendors, hawkers, parking issues, CP’s Outer Circle being a no-stoppage zone, and the place being overcrowded and unsafe for visiting families with small children,” Anshul Jain told Indian Express.

The company had invested a substantial sum in designing the CP outlet and worked out a unique 60:40 model, wherein 60% figures were based on local personalities and the rest were selected from among the museum’s international galleries. “Generally, we work on a 40:60 model, but the Indian market is different,” Jain further added.

The company had earlier announced an investment of 10 million Euros in India when its Delhi outlet was launched in November 2017.

Statues of famous national personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, adorned the museum.

It also had Wax figures of cricket icon Kapil Dev, singer Asha Bhosle, Shreya Ghoshal, and popular actor like Madhubala.

More than 20 international and local artists lent their expertise and had worked to ensure an authentic visitor experience, and each statue cost approximately Rs 1.5 crore.