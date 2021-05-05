COVID-19 lockdown: These states, union territories impose curbs, restrictions to beat second wave

As several experts and doctors are demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should impose a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, several parts of India are already under strict restrictions in a bid to defeat the second wave of coronavirus.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories.

Delhi: Lockdown was imposed in the national capital on April April 19 and it will continue till May 10.

Haryana: The state is under a seven-day long lockdown from May 3.

Bihar: A lockdown till May 15 was imposed in Bihar on May 4.

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath has imposed curfew in the state till May 10.

Uttarakhand has imposed several restrictions and night curfew.

Odisha: A 14-day lockdown has been imposed in the state from May 5 till May 19.

Rajasthan: Lockdown-like restrictions are in place in the state till May 17.

Karnataka: Lockdown from the night of April 27 till May 12.

Jharkhand: Lockdown-like restrictions from April 22 till May 6.

Chhattisgarh: District collectors are allowed by state government to extend lockdown, which was to end on May 6 morning, till May 15.

Punjab: Extensive curbs are in place besides weekend lockdown and night curfew which will be in force till May 15.

Madhya Pradesh has imposed a "corona curfew" till May 7

Gujarat: Night curfew is in place in 29 cities.

Maharashtra: Lockdown-like restrictions were imposed on April 5 along with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs will remain in place till May 15.

Tamil Nadu has imposed curbs including on all political, social, and cultural activities till May 20.

Kerala: Lockdown-like restrictions from May 4 till May 9.

Puducherry: Lockdown till May 10

Telangana: Night curfew till May 8.

Andhra Pradesh: Partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 AM from May 6 for two weeks.

Jammu and Kashmir: Lockdown extended in four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu till May 10, while Samba too will see same restrictions. Night curfew continues in all municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts.

Himachal Pradesh: Night curfew in four districts out of 12 and weekend shutdown.

West Bengal: Extensive curbs including a ban on all kinds of gatherings.

Assam: Night curfew advanced to 6 PM from the current 8 PM with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday.

Nagaland: Partial lockdown with stricter rules from April 30 to May 14.

Mizoram: Eight-day lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters town from May 3.