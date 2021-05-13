COVID-19 lockdown: SC directs Delhi, Haryana, UP governments to provide dry ration, transport to stranded migrants

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed the Central Government and that of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide dry ration to migrant workers in National Capital Region who are stranded during the lockdown period.

Issuing a special order, the top court asked the Centre, Delhi, UP and Haryana governments to provide dry ration to migrant workers in NCR under Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme or any other scheme utilising Public Distribution System from May.

It also ordered that while providing dry ration authorities won't insist on an identity card for those migrant labourers who do not possess for the time being and on self-declaration made by the stranded migrant labourers dry ration be given to them.

Further, the apex court directed them to set up community kitchens in NCR for stranded migrant workers, as well as their families, and ensure that they are provided two meals a day.

It also ordered the governments of Delhi, UP and Haryana should ensure that adequate transportation is provided to stranded migrant labourers in NCR who want to return to their home.

The order from the Supreme Court comes at a time when many of the state governments have announced lockdown in their respective states to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

A Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah was hearing an Application that had been filed by activists Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar in the suo moto case.

The Applicants were represented by Advocate Prashant Bhushan.