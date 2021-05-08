COVID-19 lockdown news: Complete list of states and UTs that have imposed strict Coronavirus curbs, curfews

As the country is grappling with the massive second wave of the deadly Coronavirus, several states have imposed lockdown.

Here is a complete list of states where there are strict restrictions:

Delhi:

Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown till May 10.

Maharashtra:

The lockdown-like curbs in place in Maharashtra have been extended till May 15 amid the COVID-19 crisis, the state Cabinet took the decision on Wednesday (April 28).

On April 21, the Maharashtra Government had imposed more strict restrictions in the state under the 'Break the Chain' campaign. The new restrictions will stay in force from 8 am on Thursday to 7 am on May 1. Under the new orders, all government offices (centre, state, local administrative), except emergency services related to the coronavirus pandemic, will open with only 15 percent attendance.

West Bengal:

The West Bengal government has imposed more curbs to stem the spread of coronavirus. While the number of invitees at weddings has been restricted to 50, the shops across the state would be allowed to function only during the time frame allotted to markets in the new list of curbs.

Odisha:

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the state government announced to impose a 14-day complete lockdown in Odisha from May 5. The total lockdown in Odisha will be in place till May 19 and the lockdown will remain in place in all 30 districts.

Bihar:

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (May 4) announced that he has decided to impose lockdown in the state till May 15 after consultations with cabinet minister and other senior officials.

Uttar Pradesh:

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the partial 'corona curfew' till 7 AM on May 10, said ACS Information Navneet Sehgal. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh had decided to extend the COVID-19 curfew till May 6, 7 AM.

Jharkhand:

As the spike in the COVID-19 caseload refuses to slow down, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday (May 5) extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 13. The restrictions, first imposed on April 22 as "Health Safety Week", were scheduled to end on Thursday (May 6).

Madhya Pradesh:

In an attempt to put a stop to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that a strict 'Janata Curfew' will be imposed across the state till May 15.

He also said that now the Corona curfew will have to be strictly followed. The situation will deteriorate if the virus is not stopped from spreading in rural areas. It may be noted that due to the weekend lockdown already in place, the lockdown will remain till May 17 at 6 am.

Himachal Pradesh:

The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a 10-day curfew across the state. The curfew will remain in place from 6 am of May 7 to 6 am of May 17. "There shall be a 'corona curfew' from 6 am of 7th May 2021 to 6 am of 17th May 2021. The curfew is primarily aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 disease," the state government said in a release on Wednesday.

Rajasthan:

In view of the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the state government has declared a complete lockdown in the state. The lockdown will begin on May 10 from 5:00 am and will remain in place till May 24 at 5:00 am.

Karnataka:

In a new development, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announces a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24 in the state in view of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and related fatalities.

Kerala:

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has imposed a strict lockdown from May 8 to May 16 to break the chain of transmission.

However, on Friday (May 7), the Kerala Chief Minister said the COVID protocols will be enforced strictly with a modification in guidelines for the financial sector like banks. Issuing a fresh order, CM Vijayan said the functioning of banks should be arranged on alternative three days in a week.

Goa:

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Goa government announced that it would impose a 15-day curfew in the state from May 9 to contain the spread of the virus, new agency ANI reported. The curfew will remain in force till May 23.

States under night curfew:

Many states including Nagaland, Tripura, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Assam have announced a night curfew in order to control the spread of coronavirus transmission. The Bihar government has also imposed a curfew from 6 PM to 6 AM along with new COVID-19 guidelines.