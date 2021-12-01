Lockdown-like curbs in Tamil Nadu? CM MK Stalin-led government takes BIG decision as Omicron fears rise

On Tuesday, amid the new COVID-19 variant Omicron fears, Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government extended limitations and relaxations in the state till December 15. The government also notified that Inter-State public transport is allowed between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Earlier, in the state, the Tamil Nadu government had extended the restrictions until November 30. The government has said that the restrictions in the state have been extended as the overall level of risk associated with the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron is assessed as 'high' to 'very high'.

The MK Stalin government also ordered monitoring be stepped up across the airports to prevent Omicron spread. "Surveillance has been enhanced in all the four international airports of the State and monitoring of those passengers arriving from foreign countries have been intensified", he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan took part in a review meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and explained the measures taken by the government to enhance surveillance in Tamil Nadu following the emergence of new virus variant Omicron in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Chennai recorded a slight increase in new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as 720 cases were added to Tamil Nadu's tally, pushing the caseload to 27,26,917.

The new cases included two returnees from Bihar.

As many as nine people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 36,481, a medical bulletin said. Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 758 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,82,192 leaving 8,244 active infections.

(With PTI inputs)