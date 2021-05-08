Lockdown in Karnataka: What's open, what's closed in Bengaluru - check full list

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday night announced a complete lockdown in the state with more stringent curbs from May 10 till May 24. The state already has a curfew in place from April 27, which was to end on May 12.

Karnataka is reeling under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic due to which the state government has decided to impose a complete lockdown from 6 am on May 10 till 6 am on May 24. Essential services will be allowed to remain functional from 6 am to 10 am every day. All commercial activities are prohibited.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that during the two-week-long full lockdown period, various banks in the state, ATM services, and insurance offices will continue to operate as usual and these services will not be affected.

The Karnataka government said that buses or the metro rail would not operate during the lockdown period. However, flight services and trains would run as per schedule. The autorickshaws and taxis would be allowed to ferry passengers only during emergencies.

What is open, what stays closed in Bengaluru

Shops selling groceries, fruits, and vegetables to remain open from 6 am to 6 pm.

Road repair work and cargo vehicles can operate during the lockdown.

Hotels, pubs, bars, and industries that are not directly related to providing essential services will remain closed.

Hotels, restaurants, and eateries will be permitted to operate kitchens for takeaway and home delivery of food items only.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed. Online and distance learning will continue.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will remain shut.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, religious functions, and gatherings have been banned amid the lockdown period.

All religious places will be closed for the public.

Only takeaway is allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets, from 6 am to 10 am.

Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs will continue to operate.

Marriages already scheduled are permitted, strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 50 people.

Cremation and funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 5 people, adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.