COVID-19: Lockdown extended in Odisha till June 1 - know what's allowed, what's not

The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the complete lockdown in the state by 14 days. According to the new guidelines, lockdown will continue till 5 am on June 1.

Earlier, the state had imposed a two-week lockdown from May 5 till May 19 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

As per reports, the decision to extend the state-wide lockdown was taken during an all-party meeting on Monday in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload rose to 6,33,302 on Tuesday after 10,321 more people tested positive for the infection. With 22 new deaths, the toll increased to 2,357.

What's open, what's not

Shops dealing with emergency and essential articles will now be allowed to open from 7 am to 11 am. Home delivery services will be encouraged.

Weekend shutdowns beginning 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays will continue as usual.

Anybody found violating the restrictions during the weekends will be strictly dealt with, said Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra.

The government has reduced the number of participants at a wedding ceremony from 50 to 25.

All health services will remain functional during the lockdown. The movement of all medical personnel will also be permitted.

All bank operations will remain functional during the lockdown. Bank branches, ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations will also remain open.

Public utilities like railways, flights, or any other form of public transport will be functional as per guidelines.

All shops - ration shops, dairy and milk booths, fruits and vegetable shops, meat and fish shops will remain operational. Weekly and daily haats shall remain prohibited.

Street corner, roadside, and stand-alone shops dealing with food and essential items are allowed to operate on weekdays between 7 am to 11 am.

Restaurants and dhabas will be open for only takeaway and home delivery.

Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum, and gas retail storage outlet will remain open.