Covid-19: LNJP, Apollo hospitals and more to conduct covid mock drills in Delhi

Covid-19 updates: Delhi hospitals and health centres are to conduct a mock drill today to evaluate their readiness, including the availability of beds and manpower, to handle any rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is to be personally present at the Central Government hospital in Safdarjung on Tuesday.

In response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in various nations, the Center issued an advisory to this effect on Monday. Both private hospitals and government-run LNJP Hospital in Delhi will host the exercise.

The characteristics that will be the focus of the mock drills include the capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, intensive care unit beds, and ventilator-supported beds, as well as the accessibility of medical facilities throughout all districts.

The capacity of human resources, including the number of healthcare staff educated in medical oxygen plant operation, COVID-19 management, and ventilator management protocol for severe cases, will also be a key area of concentration.

Any gaps would be addressed immediately by the health department officials, Manish Sisodia said.

In order to be ready for any COVID emergency, the Delhi government has approved a budget of 104 crores for hospitals to purchase generic medications.

"The surge in Covid cases globally is a matter of concern for everyone. Delhi hospitals have been asked to prepare well in advance and stay vigilant," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement.

Additionally, COVID-19 testing will probably soon be intensified. Currently, 2,500 to 3,000 tests are carried out every day in the city, according to an official.

Since the epidemic began in early 2020, Delhi has reported 2,007,159 Covid cases and 26,521 fatalities. Since mid-November, according to government data, the number of daily cases has stayed around 20, and the positive rate has remained below 1%.