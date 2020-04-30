COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra shoot past 10,000-mark, death toll 459

The recovery rate recorded in India is 25.18%.

The number of coronavirus cases crossed 33,000 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In the last 24 hours 1718 new cases and 67 deaths have been registered. The recovery rate recorded in India is 25.18%.

The Centre on Wednesday hinted that the ongoing nationwide lockdown is likely to be extended beyond May 3 but many districts will "considerable relaxations" from restrictions.

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus threat. The 21-day lockdown which ended on April 14 was further extended till May 3.

Telangana Covid-19 latest update: 22 new positive cases added today and three deaths. Total 1038 cases and 28 dead

Gujarat Update at 8 pm:

TOTAL CASES - 4395 (Last 24 hrs-313)

ACTIVE CASES - 3568

DEATHS - 214 (Last 24 hrs-17)

RECOVERED - 613 (Last 24hrs-86)

Maharashtra update

27 deaths and 583 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today; the total number of cases stands at 10,498: State Health Department

Total cases - 10498 (583 today)

Death toll - 459 (27 today)

Mumbai update: 7061 cases

Karnataka Update:

As of 5:00 PM of April 30, 2020, cumulatively 565 COVID-19 Positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 21 deaths & 229 discharges.

30 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the state in 24 hours

Out of the remaining 314 cases, 305 COVID-19 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals

Bihar Update:

26 new cases in last 24 hours, total cases 409

Death toll - 02

Tamil Nadu update:

100+ cases for 3 days in a row, 161 new cases on Thursday

Total 2323 cases

1258 discharged

Total deaths 27

Chennai update:

138 new cases

Total 906 cases

702 active cases

Total number of confirmed cases in India - 33610

Cured/Discharged/Migrated - 8373

Death Toll - 1075

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 15 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1403 321 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 42 29 1 5 Bihar 403 65 2 6 Chandigarh 56 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 38 36 0 8 Delhi 3439 1092 56 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 4082 527 197 11 Haryana 310 209 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 25 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 581 192 8 14 Jharkhand 107 19 3 15 Karnataka 557 223 21 16 Kerala 496 369 4 17 Ladakh 22 16 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2660 461 130 19 Maharashtra 9915 1593 432 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 128 39 1 24 Puducherry 8 5 0 25 Punjab 357 90 19 26 Rajasthan 2438 768 51 27 Tamil Nadu 2162 1210 27 28 Telangana 1012 367 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 55 36 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2203 513 39 32 West Bengal 758 124 22 Total number of confirmed cases in India 33610 8373 1075

As of now, the directives are to use buses: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on if Centre is considering proposal by many State Govts for running special trains to transport stranded people like students & migrant labourers

As far as testing and treatment protocol is concerned we have to use RTP-CR test only: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry on COVID19

16:40 IST

1718 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33050. The recovery rate is now 25.19%. A progressive recovery rate has been observed: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry

Recovery rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 25.19% which was 13.06% 14 days ago. Fatality rate is 3.2%. Comorbidities was found in COVID-19 patients in 78% of the deaths. Doubling rate of the cases has now increased to 11 days: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry

13:18 IST | Thursday, 30th April 2020

Karnataka: At least 22 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since 5:00 pm on April 29 to 12 noon on April 30. A total of 557 coronavirus cases have been confirmed including 21 deaths and 223 cured cases.

12:10 IST | Thursday, 30th April 2020

At least 71 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the past day. Total tally at 1,403 with deaths 31.

11:45 IST | Thursday, 30th April 2020

Maharashtra government issues new orders to hospitals in the state:

- Compulsory examination of every patient visiting any hospital. Patients should not be denied admission, government warns private and government hospitals.

- It has been made necessary to create a unique ID of every patient.

- Coronavirus positive patients with no symptoms must be shifted to Covid Care Center instead of hospitals.

- In case of death, the last rites should be compulsorily conducted within 12 hours.

- Dead bodies of COVID patients should be released by hospitals within 30 minutes.

10:50 IST | Thursday, 30th April 2020

Maharashtra's Aurangabad reports 14 new cases of coronavirus. The total number rises to 144. At least 27 fresh cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

10:15 IST | Thursday, 30th April 2020

India reports 33,050 coronavirus cases which include 8,325 recovered cases. The death toll is at 1,074. In the last 24 hours 1,718 new cases and 67 deaths have been reported. Recovery rate is at 25.18%

9:30 IST | Thursday, 30th April 2020

At least 71 new cases were reported from Maharashtra's Malegaon late last night. The number of infections is now at 253, including a 3-month-old baby and 6 police officers. CRPF has been deployed in the city.

9:09 IST | Thursday, 30th April 2020

No new cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 4 days, informed Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

8:51 IST | Thursday, 30th April 2020

India reports 33,050 coronavirus cases which include 8,325 recovered cases, the death toll is at 1,074. In the last 24 hours 1,718 new cases and 67 deaths have been reported. Recovery rate is at 25.18%

8:46 IST | Thursday, 30th April 2020

