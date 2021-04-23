COVID-19: Kerala imposes lockdown-like restrictions over weekend - Check what's allowed, what's not

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that lockdown like restrictions will be imposed in the state on Saturday and Saturday (April 24 and 25).

CM Vijayan arrived at this decision after a COVID-19 review meeting in the state.

Only essential services and emergency travel will be allowed on the two day. As the situation is critical, all people should follow the COVID preventive measures, the CM requested requested.

The CM has also put a cap on marriages where only 75 people people be allowed for indoor functions while for outdoor functions only 150 people will be allowed. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed for funeral services.

The chief minister also requested to contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in order to help the state for providing COVID vaccination to more people.

According to a mathrubhumi report, food delivery by hotels and restaurants will be allowed. Employees of telecom, IT, hospitals, media firms, milk, newspaper distribution, water supply, power and similar sectors will be exempted from the restrictions.

Flight and train services will continue to function. Travellers can provide tickets and other documents to the police during checking.

Kerala on Friday (April 23) reported 28,447 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. With 5,663 recoveries the active cases in the state stand at 1,78,983.